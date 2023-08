Madonna anunció las nuevas fechas de su gira tras superar sus problemas de salud

Just Announced Madonna Reveals Rescheduled Dates for The Celebration Tour! The Celebration Tour will come to:



@AmalieArena 4/4/24, resch from 9/7/23

@KaseyaCenter 4/6 & 4/7/24, resch from 9/9 & 9/10/23



All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. pic.twitter.com/SrlidOL1rW