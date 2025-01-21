El comediante ganador de un premio Emmy, Trevor Noah, regresará como maestro de ceremonias de la 67.ª edición de los premios Grammy, por quinto año consecutivo. Noah también será productor del programa.
Premios Grammy 2025: Trevor Noah será el presentador por quinto año consecutivo
La entrega de premios a lo mejor de la música se celebrará el 2 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
Como se anunció previamente, la 67.ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy, que se transmitirá por TNT y Max, se celebrará el 2 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, pero tendrá un "renovado sentido de propósito: recaudar fondos adicionales para apoyar los esfuerzos de auxilio a los afectados por los incendios forestales de Los Ángeles y honrar la valentía y la dedicación de los socorristas que arriesgan sus vidas para proteger las nuestras", según el anuncio de la semana pasada.
La Semana de los Grammy también se ha abreviado y se centrará en el beneficio de MusiCares, la Gala previa a los Grammy de Clive Davis (que se ha convertido en una recaudación de fondos para los afectados por los incendios) y el espectáculo en sí.
Grammys 2025: los nominados más importantes
Grabación del año
- The Beatles - Now and Then
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Charli XCX - 360
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Album del año
- André 3000 - New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX - Brat
- Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Canción del año
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Mejor artista nuevo
- Benson Boone
- Doechii
- Chappell Roan
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Productor del año, no clásico
- Alissia
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Beyoncé - Bodyguard
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Charli XCX - Apple
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
- Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Mejor grabación electrónica
- Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet - Loved
- Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
- Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
- Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Mejor grabación Pop
- Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
- Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch
- Madison Beer - Make You Mine
- Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Mejor abum de electrónica
- Charli XCX - Brat
- Four Tet - Three
- Justice - Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada - Timeless
- Zedd - Telos
Mejor grabación remixada
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
- Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
- Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Mejor interpretación de rock
- The Beatles - Now and Then
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Mejor interpretación de metal
- Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
- Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
- Metallica - Screaming Suicide
- Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Mejor canción de Rock
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Mejor album de Rock
- The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C. - Romance
- Green Day - Saviors
- Idles - Tangk
- Jack White - No Name
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Mejor interpretación de musica alternativa
- Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
- Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
- Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
- St. Vincent - Flea
