Quién era Ashli Babbitt, la seguidora de Trump que murió baleada en la toma del Capitolio

@RealDealAxelrod @HomiesForTrump together we will Make Cali Great Again!



FYI: this is a predominantly Spanish/African American area! I was there for 15 min and there we no less than 100 cars giving LOVE for TRUMP



I love both of you my fellow Americans! #TRUM2020



HAPPY FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/Ovh1NBUuXf