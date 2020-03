Kristalina Georgieva remarcó la "importancia de fortalecer la economía del país" ante el avance del coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

I had a very good conversation with #Argentina's President @alferdezok Friday evening. We discussed the grave situation for the world and for #Argentina caused by #COVID19 and the importance of strengthening the country’s economy, putting debt back on a sustainable path and focusing on policies that promote growth, restore stability and protect the most vulnerable people. We look forward to deepening our engagement. . #IMF #InternationalMonetaryFund