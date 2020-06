Djokovic, el coronavirus y una tormenta inesperada para el regreso del tenis

View this post on Instagram

The tournament that brings the tennis aces together - Adria Tour. 13th June - 5th July ⠀ The best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, is gathering together world class tennis players who will present themselves to the audience at the regional Adria Tour event! ⠀ Organised by Number 1 on the @atptour, Adria Tour will be held in cities across the Balkans, with thekick-off tournament to be organised in Belgrade. ⠀ Stay tuned. #AdriaTour ⠀ #NovakDjokovic #tennis #tennistournament #tennisplayers #Belgrade #atp #soon #NoleFam #TeamDjokovic