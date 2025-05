Gianni Infantino se reunió con funcionarios de EEUU y destacó el rol de ese país en desentrañar la corrupción del FIFA Gate

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "Recently, I have had the honour of welcoming key American leaders to FIFA’s offices in Miami, such as United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, as well as speaking with the White House Task Force led by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in Washington DC. It was on this day ten years ago, 27 May 2015, that the intervention of US authorities began to play a pivotal role in punishing those who had abused their positions and subsequently triggering change in FIFA. That moment marked the start of a total transformation - and today, we are proud to be seen not only as a trusted global governing body, but as a valued partner. Since 2016, FIFA has implemented structural reforms: stronger governance and financial controls, full transparency with independent audits and bidding processes, and a sevenfold increase – from around 300 million USD to over 2.25 billion USD – in football development investment via FIFA Forward to all 211 FIFA Member Associations. In addition, the USD 201 million awarded to FIFA, Concacaf and CONMEBOL by the US Department of Justice in 2021 - in compensation as victims of corruption - is being redistributed back into football through the FIFA Foundation. This change is visible in the work of the FIFA Foundation as identified by several international organisations and UN agencies, with funds invested in community and football projects. From starting the Digital Education Programme - which will change the lives of many thousands of children globally - to cooperating with the World Amputee Football Federation, we are committed to making football accessible for all. FIFA is now a respected organisation all over the world. We thank our US partners and all world leaders for their trust and collaboration - and now look forward to two historic events in the US: the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and then, with Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026. This is how #FootballUnitesTheWorld. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)