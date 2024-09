Tras la despedida de Ricciardo, ¿Se le abre un lugar para Colapinto en 2025?

Embed - Daniel Ricciardo on Instagram: "I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure."

