Globos de Oro 2022: se dieron a conocer las nominaciones
La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood se encuentra en el ojo de la tormenta desde hace varios meses
La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que durante los últimos ocho meses ha estado reformando su organización a raíz de las críticas por la falta de membresía diversa y estándares y conducta cuestionables, anunció hoy las nominaciones para sus Globos de Oro 2022 en el rubro películas y series de televisión.
El evento se dio en el Beverly Hilton, llevado adelante por la nueva presidenta Helen Hoehne y el musico Snoop Dogg, quienes leyeron las nominaciones. El anunció se produce en medio de una situación conflictiva donde los estudios, las redes y las principales firmas de relaciones públicas cortaron los lazos de trabajo con la organización y la NBC, cadena que transmite los premios cada uno. Este año la cadena no transmitirá los premios, por lo que resta saber como será la entrega.
La Asociación, ha estado haciendo cambios desde abril, ampliando sus filas de periodistas para incluir miembros más diversos, reestructurando su junta, contratando a un director de diversidad, enmendando su código de conducta y cambiando los estatutos.
A continuación el listado completo de nominados.
Películas
Mejor Película Drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- El poder del perro
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor Actor Drama
- Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor Película Comedia - Musical
- “Cyrano”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Actriz Comedia - Drama
- Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
- Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
- Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
- Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
Mejor Actor Comedia - Musical
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
- Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)
- Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
- Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Director
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
- Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
Guión
- “Being the Ricardos”
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Película Extranjera
- “Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finlandia)
- “Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japón)
- “Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italia)
- “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Irán)
- “Madres Paralelas” (Pedro Almodovar, España)
Película Animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “My Sunny Maad”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Música Original
- “Dune” — Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto”
- “The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat
- “Madres Paralelas” — Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood
Canción Original
- “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
- “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)
- “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)
Televisión
Serie Drama
- “Lupin”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Pose”
- “Squid Game”
- “Succession”
Mejor Actor Drama
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
- Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Jennifer Anison, “The Morning Show”
- Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Serie Musical o Comedia
- “The Great”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “Ted Lasso”
Mejor Actor en Comedia - Musical
- Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor Actriz en Comedia - Musical
- Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Serie Limitada
- “Dopesick”
- “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- “Maid”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Underground Railroad”
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada
- Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
- Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
