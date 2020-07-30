ámbito.com
Premios MTV VMAs 2020: la lista de los artistas nominados

Espectáculos

MTV anunció qué artistas fueron nominados para los MTV Video Music Awards (VMA ) que se celebrarán en una gala sin público el 30 de agosto en Nueva York. Para esta edición añadieron dos categorías diseñadas específicamente por la pandemia del coronavirus: "Mejor video musical desde casa" y "Mejor actuación de cuarentena"

Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande lideran las nominaciones de este año a los premios con nueve candidaturas cada una, incluido su éxito conjunto "Rain On Me" que podría alzarse como video y canción del año.

Tras Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande se situaron Billie Eilish y The Weekend, con seis candidaturas cada uno y Taylor Swift, con cinco menciones ya que su aclamado último trabajo, "Folklore", se lanzó fuera de plazo.

Entre los latinos, J Balvin recibió cuatro nominaciones, tres a mejor video latino y otra por su colaboración con Black Eyed Peas en "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)".

Los fanáticos podrán votar a sus artistas favoritos Las votaciones a través del sitio vma.mtv.com hasta el 23 de agosto.

La lista completa de nominados:

Vídeo del año

  • Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del año

  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Canción del Año

  • Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
  • Doja Cat – “Say So”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
  • Post Malone – “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor colaboración

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Mejor Artista emergente (Push)

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de Pop

  • BTS – “On”
  • Halsey – “You should be sad”
  • Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor canción de Hip-hop

  • DaBaby – “BOP”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
  • Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor canción de Rock

  • Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
  • Coldplay – “Orphans”
  • Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
  • Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
  • The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor canción Alternativa

  • The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
  • FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
  • Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
  • Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor canción Latina

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
  • Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
  • J Balvin – “Amarillo”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”

Mejor canción de R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
  • Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
  • Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor canción de K-Pop

  • (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
  • BTS – “On”
  • EXO – “Obsession”
  • Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
  • Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
  • Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Mejor vídeo

  • Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
  • H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
  • Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor vídeo desde Casa

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
  • Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
  • Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
  • Drake – “Toosie Slide”
  • John Legend – “Bigger Love”
  • Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor presentación de Cuarentena

  • Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor dirección

  • Billie Eilish – “xanny”
  • Doja Cat – “Say So”
  • Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor cinematografía

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
  • Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor dirección de arte

  • A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical”
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
  • Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejores efectos Visuales

  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical”
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You”
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor coreografía

  • BTS – “On”
  • CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
  • DaBaby – “BOP”
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical”
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Normani – “Motivation”

Mejor edición

  • Halsey – “Graveyard”
  • James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
  • Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
  • Rosalía – “A Paleí”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

