Premios MTV VMAs 2020: la lista de los artistas nominados
MTV anunció qué artistas fueron nominados para los MTV Video Music Awards (VMA ) que se celebrarán en una gala sin público el 30 de agosto en Nueva York. Para esta edición añadieron dos categorías diseñadas específicamente por la pandemia del coronavirus: "Mejor video musical desde casa" y "Mejor actuación de cuarentena"
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande lideran las nominaciones de este año a los premios con nueve candidaturas cada una, incluido su éxito conjunto "Rain On Me" que podría alzarse como video y canción del año.
Tras Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande se situaron Billie Eilish y The Weekend, con seis candidaturas cada uno y Taylor Swift, con cinco menciones ya que su aclamado último trabajo, "Folklore", se lanzó fuera de plazo.
Entre los latinos, J Balvin recibió cuatro nominaciones, tres a mejor video latino y otra por su colaboración con Black Eyed Peas en "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)".
Los fanáticos podrán votar a sus artistas favoritos Las votaciones a través del sitio vma.mtv.com hasta el 23 de agosto.
La lista completa de nominados:
Vídeo del año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista del año
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Mejor colaboración
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Mejor Artista emergente (Push)
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor canción de Pop
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejor canción de Hip-hop
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor canción de Rock
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
Mejor canción Alternativa
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor canción Latina
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción de K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Mejor vídeo
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Mejor vídeo desde Casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor presentación de Cuarentena
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor cinematografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor dirección de arte
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejores efectos Visuales
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – “On”
- CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
Mejor edición
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Rosalía – “A Paleí”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
