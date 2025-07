Miley Cyrus recibirá una estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood

Embed - Miley Cyrus on Instagram: "Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise. To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you. @hwdwalkoffame"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)