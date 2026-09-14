Está noche llega la 78° edición de los Premios Emmy, la noche más importante de la televisión estadounidense, se celebrará en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con la conducción de la actriz Mariska Hargitay, conocida por interpretar a la detective Olivia Benson en la serie Ley y orden: SVU. Será la primera mujer en 15 años en conducir el evento, desde la participación de Jane Lynch.
Premios Emmy 2026: quiénes son los principales nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia
La actriz Mariska Hargitay, conocida por interpretar a la detective Olivia Benson en la serie "Ley y orden: SVU", será la conductora de la ceremonia.
-
Emmys 2026: cómo y dónde ver la entrega de premios a lo mejor de la televisión de EEUU
-
"¡Dale, contame más!"
Entre los presentadores de la noche se encuentran Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jon Hamm, Keke Palmer, Macaulay Culkin, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Alan Cumming y Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Las producciones con más nominaciones son The Pitt (HBO), con 26, y Hacks (HBO), con 25; ambas rompen el récord de las comedias con más nominaciones en la historia de los premios.
Nominados a los Premios Emmy
Mejor serie dramática
- 'The Gilded Age'
- 'The Diplomat'
- 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
- 'Paradise'
- 'The Pitt'
- 'Pluribus'
- 'Slow Horses'
- 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
Mejor serie de comedia
- 'Abbott Elementary'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Hacks'
- 'Nobody Wants This'
- 'Only Murders in the Building'
- 'Shrinking'
- 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'
- 'Widow's Bay'
Mejor miniserie o antología televisiva
- 'All Her Fault'
- 'The Beast in Me'
- 'Beef'
- 'DTF St. Louis'
- 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette'
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, por 'Paradise'
- Gary Oldman, por 'Slow Horses'
- Mark Ruffalo, por 'Task'
- Rufus Sewell, por 'The Diplomat'
- Noah Wyle, por 'The Pitt'
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Carrie Coon, por 'The Gilded Age'
- Chase Infiniti, por 'The Testaments'
- Rhea Seehorn, por 'Pluribus'
- Zendaya, por 'Euphoria'
- Keri Russell, por 'The Diplomat'
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Steve Carell, por 'Rooster'
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, por 'Wonder Man'
- Jason Segel, por 'Shrinking'
- Martin Short, por 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Matthew Rhys, por 'Widow's Bay'
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Elle Fanning, por 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'
- Lisa Kudrow, por 'The Comeback'
- Quinta Brunson, por 'Abbott Elementary'
- Ayo Edebiri, por 'The Bear'
- Jean Smart, por 'Hacks'
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o antología televisiva
- Riz Ahmed, por 'Bait'
- Jason Bateman, por 'Black Rabbit'
- Charlie Hunnam, por 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'
- Oscar Isaac, por 'Beef'
- Matthew Rhys, por 'The Beast in Me'
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o antología televisiva
- Claire Danes, por 'The Beast in Me'
- Sally Field, por 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
- Carey Mulligan, por 'Beef'
- Sarah Pidgeon, por 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette'
- Sarah Snook, por 'All Her Fault'
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Patrick Ball, por 'The Pitt'
- Billy Crudup, por 'The Morning Show'
- Shawn Hatosy, por 'The Pitt'
- Gerran Howell, por 'The Pitt'
- Jack Lowden, por 'Slow Horses'
- Tom Pelphrey, por 'Task'
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, por 'Pluribus'
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Taylor Dearden, por 'The Pitt'
- Fiona Dourif, por 'The Pitt'
- Allison Janney, por 'The Diplomat'
- Katherine LaNasa, por 'The Pitt'
- Sepideh Moafi, por 'The Pitt'
- Julianne Nicholson, por 'Paradise'
- Karolina Wydra, por 'Pluribus'
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Harrison Ford, por 'Shrinking'
- Colman Domingo, por 'The Four Seasons'
- Nick Offerman, por 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'
- Paul W. Downs, por 'Hacks'
- Stephen Root, por 'Widow's Bay'
- Michael Urie, por 'Shrinking'
- Tyler James Williams, por 'Abbott Elementary'
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Dale Dickey, por 'Widow's Bay'
- Hannah Einbinder, por 'Hacks'
- Janelle James, por 'Abbott Elementary'
- Kate O’Flynn, por 'Widow's Bay'
- Michelle Pfeiffer, por 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'
- Megan Stalter, por 'Hacks'
- Jessica Williams, por 'Shrinking'
Mejor reality
- 'Dancing With the Stars'
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- 'Top Chef'
- 'Survivor'
- 'The Traitors'
Mejor programa 'talk show'
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- 'The Daily Show'
- 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
- 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'
- 'Saturday Night Live'
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie
- Jason Bateman, por 'DTF St. Louis'
- Richard Gadd, por 'Half Man'
- David Harbour, por 'DTF St. Louis' (ganador)
- Richard Jenkins, por 'DTF St. Louis'
- Charles Melton, por 'Beef'
- Nick Offerman, por 'Death by Lightning'
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie
- Linda Cardellini, por 'DTF St. Louis' (ganadora)
- Dakota Fanning, por 'All Her Fault'
- Laurie Metcalf, por 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'
- Joy Sunday, por 'DTF St. Louis'
- Youn Yuh-jung, por 'Beef'
- Constance Zimmer, por 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette'
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
- Colman Domingo, por 'Euphoria'
- Ernest Harden Jr., por 'The Pitt' (ganador)
- Jeff Hiller, por 'Pluribus'
- Jeff Kober, por 'The Pitt'
- Jonathan Pryce, por 'Slow Horses'
- Bradley Whitford, por 'The Diplomat'
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
- Britanny Allen, por 'The Pitt'
- Tal Anderson, por 'The Pitt'
- Tina Ivlev, por 'The Pitt'
- Miriam Shor, por 'Pluribus'
- Merritt Wever, por 'The Gilded Age'
- Shailene Woodley, por 'Paradise' (ganadora)
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Rob Reiner, por 'The Bear' (ganador)
- Michael J. Fox, por 'Shrinking'
- Brett Goldstein, por 'Shrinking'
- Hamish Linklater, por 'Widow's Bay'
- Christopher McDonald, por 'Hacks'
- Connor Storrie, por 'Saturday Night Live'
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Leslie Bibb, por 'Hacks'
- Jamie Lee Curtis, por 'The Bear'
- Betty Gilpin, por 'Widow's Bay' (ganadora)
- Cherry Jones, por 'Hacks'
- Laurie Metcalf, por 'Hacks'
- Kaitlin Olson, por 'Hacks'
- Lauren Weedman, por 'Hacks'
Mejor película para televisión
- Heads Of State
- Miss You, Love You
- People We Meet On Vacation
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión
- Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
- Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
- Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
- Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión
- Jason Bateman — DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd — Half Man
- David Harbour — DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins — DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton — Beef
- Nick Offerman — Death By Lightning
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión
- Linda Cardellini — DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning — All Her Fault
- Laurie Metcalf — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Joy Sunday — DTF St. Louis
- Youn Yuh-jung — Beef
- Constance Zimmer — Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Mejor intérprete en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto
- Kim Estes — Big Law
- Desi Lydic — The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- Randy Rainbow — The Randy Rainbow Show
Mejor presentador de un programa de telerrealidad o de competencia de telerrealidad
- RuPaul Charles — RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Alan Cumming — The Traitors
- Kristen Kish — Top Chef
- Ariana Madix — Love Island USA
- Jeff Probst — Survivor
Mejor presentador de un concurso televisivo
- Steve Harvey — Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings — Jeopardy!
- Colin Jost — Pop Culture Jeopardy!
- Jimmy Kimmel — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
- Martin Short — Match Game
Mejor programa animado
- Bob’s Burgers — Grand Pre Pre Pre Opening
- Rick And Morty — There’s Something About Morty
- The Simpsons — Homer? A Cracker Bro?
- Smiling Friends — Le Voyage Incroyable De Monsieur Grenouille
- South Park — Sermon On The ‘Mount
- Star Wars: Visions — Black
Mejor serie de variedades
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor narrador
- David Attenborough — A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
- David Attenborough — Ocean With David Attenborough
- Jodie Foster — Breakdown: 1975
- Werner Herzog — Ghost Elephants
- Octavia Spencer — Lost Women Of Alaska
Mejor especial de variedades (en vivo)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 83rd Annual Golden Globes
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
Mejor especial de variedades (pregrabado)
- Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Mejor documental o especial de no ficción
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean With David Attenborough
Mejor serie documental o de no ficción
- The American Revolution
- Mr. Scorsese
- Rafa
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning
- The Yogurt Shop Murders
Mejor serie o especial de no ficción con presentador
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
- Tucci In Italy
Cómo y dónde ver la ceremonia de entrega de los Emmys
La alfombra roja comenzará a las 19:00 y el evento principal a las 20:00. Se podrá ver en el canal TNT y en la plataforma HBO Max.
- Temas
- Televisión
- Series