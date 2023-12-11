Edición Impresa

Premios Globos de Oro 2024: lista completa de nominaciones

Además de las categorías habituales, los Globos de Oro estrenarán dos nuevas categorías el próximo año: Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla en películas, y Mejor comediante de televisión.

Los Globos de Oro se entregaran el 7 de enero.

Los Globos de Oro se entregaran el 7 de enero.

Las nominaciones para los Globos de Oro del próximo año se anuncian hoy (11 de diciembre), marcando el inicio de la temporada de premios.

La ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el domingo 7 de enero y se trasladará a la emisora CBS en Estados Unidos y la plataforma Paramount+, que transmitió el programa por última vez hace más de cuatro décadas.

Además de las categorías habituales, los Globos de Oro estrenarán dos nuevas categorías el próximo año: Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla en películas, y Mejor comediante de televisión.

Aquí está la lista completa de categorías, que se actualizará a medida que se anuncien las nominaciones:

Nominaciones Globo de Oro 2024: Películas

Mejor Película - Drama

  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May Dec” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director - Película

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
  • Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
  • Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película: comedia o musical

  • Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon — “Air”
  • Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática

  • Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening - “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: comedia o musical

  • Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures)
  • Natalie Portman – “May December” (Netflix)
  • Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
  • Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en una película

  • Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton — “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una película

  • Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore — “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor guión - Película

  • “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
  • “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • “Past Lives” — Celine Song
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor banda sonora original - Película

  • Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

Mejor canción original - Película

  • “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
  • “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
  • “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

  • Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)
  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Past Lives (Estados Unidos)
  • Society of the Snow (España)
  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor largometraje de animación

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en películas

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Premio Cecil B. DeMille a la trayectoria cinematográfica

Nominaciones Globo de Oro 2024: Televisión

Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama

  • Succession (HBO/Max)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • 1923 (Paramount+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • Bill Hader — “Barry”
  • Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Helen Mirren — “1923”
  • Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook — “Succession”
  • Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
  • Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
  • Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

Mejor miniserie o película realizada para televisión

  • “Beef” (Netflix)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
  • “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
  • “Fargo” (FX)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple — “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong — “Beef”

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie

  • Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
  • James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck — “Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie

  • Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”
  • Abby Elliott – “The Bear”
  • Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
  • J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
  • Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
  • Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
  • Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
  • Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”

Mejor Actuación de un Actor, Miniserie, Serie de Antología o Película Realizada para Televisión

  • Matt Bomer – “Compañeros de viaje”
  • Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Jon Hamm – “Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson – “Plomeros de la Casa Blanca”
  • David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Mejor comediante de stand-up de televisión

  • Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Miniserie o Película hecha para televisión

  • All the LIght We Cannot See (Netflix)
  • Beef (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

