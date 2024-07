Salma Hayek participó en el relevo de la antorcha de los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024

Embed - Salma Hayek Pinault on Instagram: "Yesterday, I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity . If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way. As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope, and unity to all. #Olympics #Paris2024 @france.TV, @paris2024, , @chateauversailles"

