Apocalipsis espacial: una estrella tres veces más caliente que el sol amenaza la evolución planetaria

In 1936, astronomers found that the young star FU Orionis (FU Ori) became a hundred times brighter in a matter of months - at its peak, it became 100 times brighter than our Sun.



Now, a team of astronomers has wielded @NASAHubble to learn more >> https://t.co/tRIigCBUke pic.twitter.com/NI88mJyHNC