Un jugador dio positivo por coronavirus y la NBA suspendió la temporada

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans and all events at Chase Center through March 21, initially, will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to tomorrow's game will receive a refund in the amount paid. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine best steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.