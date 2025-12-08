SUMATE A LA COMUNIDAD DE ÁMBITO

8 de diciembre 2025

Globos de Oro 2026: uno por uno, todos los nominados a la premiación

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló las películas, series y podcasts que competirán el 11 de enero, en una edición marcada por la diversidad y el regreso de grandes figuras.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló la lista completa de candidatos para la próxima gala.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood presentó este lunes las nominaciones completas a los Globos de Oro 2026 y dio oficialmente inicio a la temporada de premios con una lista cargada de estrenos, talentos consagrados y producciones de alto impacto. Los actores Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall estuvieron a cargo del anuncio, que destacó por su variedad.

Wayans celebró la amplitud de la competencia al afirmar: “Ver una lista tan diversa y competitiva de nominados demuestra la amplitud de talento en la industria actualmente”. La ceremonia será el 11 de enero, con transmisión por CBS y Paramount+, y Nikki Glaser volverá a conducir el evento.

Cine, series y podcasts competirán en una de las temporadas de premios más diversas de los últimos años.

Uno por uno, todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

A continuación, las nominaciones completas, separadas por categoría.

Películas

Mejor película – drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película – comedia o musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Actriz en drama

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
  • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Actor en drama

  • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actriz en comedia o musical

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Actor en comedia o musical

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Actriz de reparto en cine

  • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Actor de reparto en cine

  • Benecio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor dirección en cine

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Mejor guion en cine

  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Hamnet

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirat
  • Hamnet
  • F1: The Movie

Mejor canción original

  • “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied To You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Actriz en serie dramática

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Britt Lower – Severance
  • Helen Mirren – MobLand
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Actor en serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo – Task
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Actriz en comedia o musical

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Actor en comedia o musical

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell – Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen – The Studio
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Actriz en miniserie

  • Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Actor en miniserie

  • Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law – Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Actriz de reparto en TV

  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Actor de reparto en TV

  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Stand-up en TV

  • Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First

Con este anuncio, la industria queda oficialmente encaminada hacia una temporada de premios que promete competencia fuerte, diversidad temática y una mezcla de figuras consagradas con nuevas voces. Mientras Hollywood se prepara para la ceremonia del 11 de enero, las producciones nominadas comienzan a medir su impacto ante un público cada vez más exigente y un panorama audiovisual en constante transformación. Los Globos de Oro, una vez más, funcionan como el primer termómetro del año y marcan el pulso de lo que podría suceder rumbo a los Oscar.

