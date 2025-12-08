La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood presentó este lunes las nominaciones completas a los Globos de Oro 2026 y dio oficialmente inicio a la temporada de premios con una lista cargada de estrenos, talentos consagrados y producciones de alto impacto. Los actores Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall estuvieron a cargo del anuncio, que destacó por su variedad.
Globos de Oro 2026: uno por uno, todos los nominados a la premiación
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló las películas, series y podcasts que competirán el 11 de enero, en una edición marcada por la diversidad y el regreso de grandes figuras.
Wayans celebró la amplitud de la competencia al afirmar: “Ver una lista tan diversa y competitiva de nominados demuestra la amplitud de talento en la industria actualmente”. La ceremonia será el 11 de enero, con transmisión por CBS y Paramount+, y Nikki Glaser volverá a conducir el evento.
Uno por uno, todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026
A continuación, las nominaciones completas, separadas por categoría.
Películas
Mejor película – drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película – comedia o musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Actriz en drama
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Actor en drama
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Actriz en comedia o musical
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Actor en comedia o musical
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Actriz de reparto en cine
- Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Actor de reparto en cine
- Benecio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Mejor dirección en cine
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Mejor guion en cine
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
Mejor banda sonora original
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1: The Movie
Mejor canción original
- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Actriz en serie dramática
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Helen Mirren – MobLand
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Actor en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Actriz en comedia o musical
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Actor en comedia o musical
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell – Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Actriz en miniserie
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Actor en miniserie
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Actriz de reparto en TV
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Actor de reparto en TV
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Stand-up en TV
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First
Con este anuncio, la industria queda oficialmente encaminada hacia una temporada de premios que promete competencia fuerte, diversidad temática y una mezcla de figuras consagradas con nuevas voces. Mientras Hollywood se prepara para la ceremonia del 11 de enero, las producciones nominadas comienzan a medir su impacto ante un público cada vez más exigente y un panorama audiovisual en constante transformación. Los Globos de Oro, una vez más, funcionan como el primer termómetro del año y marcan el pulso de lo que podría suceder rumbo a los Oscar.
