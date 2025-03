Kiss confirmó oficialmente su primer concierto desde que finalizó su gira de despedida

Embed - KISS on Instagram: "IT’S OFFICIAL - KISS ARMY STORMS VEGAS! 50 years ago in Terre Haute, Indiana, a small group of fans lit the spark that would become the loudest and proudest fan movement in rock history: the KISS Army. Now, five decades later, we’re turning it up to 11 in Las Vegas for the ultimate celebration of this truly iconic milestone. We welcome you to the hottest fan festival Vegas has ever seen: On November 14–16, Virgin Hotel Las Vegas becomes the ultimate KISS paradise! Tickets are limited - DON’T MISS OUT! Read more and get access to the KISS Army VIP pre-sale at kissonline.com #KISSArmy50 #KISSArmyStormsVegas"

