Murió Eva Evans, actriz y reconocida influencer de TikTok

Embed - lila joy on Instagram: "please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to. yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. after 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be. we will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan. please dm me so I can get a headcount and will share the details. i wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t. i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be be without her. all my love, lila"

