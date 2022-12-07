Critics Choice Awards 2023: todos los nominados
Espectáculos
Se ha revelado la lista de nominados en el ámbito exclusivo de serie de televisión.
Se acerca la temporada de premios de la televisión y cine estadounidense y ayer se conocieron los nominados en el ámbito de la televisión de los premios Critics Choice Awards. Entre los más nominados se destacan Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon y Abbott Elementary.
La ceremonia de entrega de los Critics Choice Awards se realizará el próximo domingo 15 de enero de 2023 en el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza. Además aún resta que se revelen las películas nominadas, anuncio que sucederá este 14 de diciembre.
A continuación el listado de nominados:
Mejor Serie Drama
- “Andor” (Disney+)
- “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Euphoria” (HBO)
- “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
- “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
Mejor Serie Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Better Things” (FX)
- “Ghosts” (CBS)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “Reboot” (Hulu)
- “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
Mejor Serie Limitada (Miniserie)
- “The Dropout” (Hulu)
- “Gaslit” (Starz)
- “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)
- “The Offer” (Paramount+)
- “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
- “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
- “This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)
- “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Mejor Película para Televisión
- “Fresh” (Hulu)
- “Prey” (Hulu)
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
- “The Survivor” (HBO)
- “Three Months” (Paramount+)
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
Mejor Actor Serie Drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor Actriz Serie Drama
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Mejor Actor Serie Comedia
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor Actriz Serie Comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor Actor Serie Limitada (Miniserie)
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Mejor Actriz Serie Limitada (Miniserie)
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Mejor Actor de Reparto Serie Drama
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Serie Drama
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Mejor Actor de Reparto Serie Comedia
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Serie Comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor Actor Reparto Serie Limitada (Miniserie)
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Mejor Actriz Reparto Serie Limitada (Miniserie)
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Mejor Serie Lengua Extranjera
- “1899” (Netflix)
- “Borgen” (Netflix)
- “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)
- “Garcia!” (HBO Max)
- “The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)
- “Kleo” (Netflix)
- “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)
- “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)
- “Tehran” (Apple TV+)
Mejor Serie Animada
- “Bluey” (Disney+)
- “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
- “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
- “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)
- “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)
- “Undone” (Prime Video)
Mejor Talk Show
- “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)
- “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)
- “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)
- “Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)
- “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)
- “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)
Te puede interesar
Lo que se lee ahora
Las Más Leídas
Dejá tu comentario