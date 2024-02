Pet Shop Boys anunció el lanzamiento de "Nonetheless", su próximo disco

Embed - Pet Shop Boys on Instagram: "Pet Shop Boys are happy to announce the forthcoming release of their brand new studio album, “Nonetheless”, on @parlophone Records on April 26. The album can now be pre-ordered, which (for Europe and UK stores) will also give access to priority tickets for a very special run of five PSB shows at London’s @royaloperahouse from July 23 – 27. The first single from the album, “Loneliness”, is available digitally now and will be released as a CD single on February 16. Link to pre-order and listen in bio. “Nonetheless” features ten tracks and will be available digitally and in various physical formats, including CD, black vinyl, clear vinyl, grey vinyl and cassette. Recorded and mixed in London last year, the album is the duo’s first with producer @james_ellis_ford. The track listing is: Loneliness Feel Why am I dancing? New London boy Dancing star A new bohemia The schlager hit parade The secret of happiness Bullet for Narcissus Love is the law The 2CD and double white vinyl deluxe editions of “Nonetheless“ include the bonus four-track EP, “Furthermore”, featuring completely new recordings of “Heart”, “Being boring”, “Always on my mind” and “It’s a sin”. More details on the album, the single and the Royal Opera House shows are available through the official Pet Shop Boys store."

