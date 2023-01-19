Premios Bafta 2023: nominados, fecha y dónde verlos

Liderando el camino este año está el drama de la Primera Guerra Mundial en idioma alemán de Netflix, All Quiet on the Western Front, con 14 nominaciones, incluidas las nominaciones a Mejor Película, Director y Guión Adaptado. La última tragicomedia de Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin, y Everything Everywhere All at Once de A24, y Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert siguen con 10 nominaciones cada uno.