Premios Globos de Oro 2023: la lista completa de los ganadores

Con el antecedente en 1986 de "La historia oficial", de Luis Puenzo, la cinta que retrata el trasfondo del Juicio a las Juntas militares se llevó la estatuilla a la mejor película extranjera, terna en la que se impuso por sobre "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemania), "Close" (Bélgica), "Decision to Leave" (Corea del Sur) y "RRR" (India).

A continuación la lista de nominados y ganadores

CINE

Mejor drama:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans (GANADOR)

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor dirección en una película:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (GANADOR)

Mejor comedia o musical:

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (GANADOR)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actor principal:

Austin Butler, Elvis (GANADOR)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz principal:

Cate Blanchett, Tár (GANADORA)

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor secundario:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADOR)

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz secundaria:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (GANADORA)

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (GANADORA)

Mejor mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia:

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (GANADOR)

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor película animada:

Guillermo del Toro - Pinocchio (GANADOR)

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor película extranjera

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (GANADOR)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor guion original:

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (GANADOR)

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guion:

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (GANDOR)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor banda sonora en una película:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Women Talking

Babylon (GANADOR)

Los Fabelman

Mejor canción original en una película:

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (GANADOR)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor drama:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon (GANADOR)

Ozark

Severance

Mejor serie musical o comedia:

Abbott Elementary (GANADOR)

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática:

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria (GANADORA)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (GANADOR)

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión:

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (GANADOR)

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily (GANADOR)

Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (GANADOR)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (GANADOR)

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión:

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (GANADOR)

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (GANADORA)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (GANADORA)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (GANADORA)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark (GANADORA)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementar