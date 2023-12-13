La sensación de mil millones de dólares de Greta Gerwig lidera las nominaciones cinematográficas a los premios Critics Choice con un récord de 18, la mayor cantidad para cualquier película en los 29 años de la organización, superando a “Everything Everywhere All at Once” y “The Shape of Water”, que obtuvieron 14 durante sus respectivos años.
Premios Critics Choice 2024: Barbie marca un récord con 18 nominaciones
Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan y Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos obtuvieron 13 nominaciones cada una.
Entre las nominaciones de Barbie se encuentran mejor película, director, actriz (Margot Robbie), actor de reparto (Ryan Gosling (actor de reparto), actriz de reparto America Ferrera (actriz de reparto) y tres a canción original: “Dance the Night”, “I’m Just Ken” y “What Was I Made For?”.
Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan y Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos obtuvieron 13 nominaciones cada una, incluida la de mejor película, empatadas en el segundo lugar en películas. Completan la categoría de mejor película American Fiction de Cord Jefferson, The Color Purple de Blitz Bazawule, The Holdovers de Alexander Payne, Maestro de Bradley Cooper, Past Lives de Celine Song y Saltburn de Emerald Fennell.
La ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el domingo 14 de enero, con Chelsea Handler regresando como presentadora.
Lista completa de nominaciones para los premios Critics Choice
Mejor película
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Mejor actriz
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
- Margot Robbie — “Barbie”
- Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera — “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
- Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”
- Calah Lane — “Wonka”
- Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”
Mejor elenco
- “Air”
- “Barbie”
- “The Color Purple”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mejor guion original
- “Air” — Alex Convery
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “The Holdovers” – David Hemingson
- “Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- “May December” — Samy Burch
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
Mejor guion adaptado
- “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig
- “All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh
- “American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
Mejor fotografía
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de producción
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Mejor edición
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Peinado y maquillaje
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor comedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor canción
- “Dance the Night” – Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Mejor banda sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
