Premios Critics Choice: "Shogun" lidera las nominaciones a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense

Tras hacer historia en los premios Emmys Shogun continua su avance en la temporada de premios. Este jueves la serie lideró nominaciones para las categorías de televisión de los Critics Choice Awards.
Las nominaciones en las categorías de películas de los Critics Choice Awards se anunciarán el próximo jueves 12 de diciembre.
La serie ambientada en el Japón del siglo XVII, que estableció un nuevo récord en los Emmy al ganar 18 premios en una temporada, recibió seis nominaciones de los comités de nominación de Critics Choice. Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin y What We Do in the Shadows empataron en segundo lugar con cuatro nominaciones cada una.
Todas las nominaciones de los premios Critics Choice a la televisión
Mejor serie de drama
- The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Evil (Paramount+)
- Industry (HBO | Max)
- Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
- The Old Man (FX)
- Shgun (FX / Hulu)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shgun (FX / Hulu)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz serie de drama
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
- Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
- Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Anna Sawai – Shgun (FX / Hulu)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Tadanobu Asano – Shgun (FX / Hulu)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)
- Takehiro Hira – Shgun (FX / Hulu)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Moeka Hoshi – Shgun (FX / Hulu)
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
- Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- English Teacher (FX)
- Hacks (HBO | Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
- Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Mejor serie limitada
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
- The Penguin (HBO | Max)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
- We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Mejor película de televisión
- The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
- It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
- Música (Prime Video)
- Out of My Mind (Disney+)
- Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
- V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película de televisión
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
- Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película de televisión
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
- Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
- Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película de televisión
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)
- Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
- Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
- Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)
- Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película de televisión
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)
- Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
- La Máquina (Hulu)
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Senna (Netflix)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
Mejor serie animada
- Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Invincible (Prime Video)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Mejor talk show
- Hot Ones (YouTube)
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
- Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)
