Premios Tony 2022: todo lo que tenés que saber sobre la gala de este domingo
La ceremonia que distingue la mejor labor teatral norteamericana de la temporada 2021-2022
El día domingo se llevará a cabo la 75° edición de los Premios Tony. La ceremonia que distingue la mejor labor teatral norteamericana de la temporada 2021-2022.
Con Ariana DeBose como anfitriona desde el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York, la premiación se podrá ver desde las 21.00 hs por la señal de cable Film&Arts. La transmisión contará con los comentarios en vivo de Susana Moscatel, productora, conductora, locutora y escritora mexicana.
En la gala de entrega de premios, de tres horas de duración, se interpretarán fragmentos de las obras teatrales y musicales nominadas en cada una de las categorías de la temporada 2021-22 que cerró el pasado 4 de mayo. De la ceremonia participarán los más reconocidos actores y actrices del espectáculo mundial.
La celebración número 75 reconocerá todas las categorías de premios y honrará el increíble arte de la temporada 2021-2022. Los premios Tony, que honran a los profesionales del teatro por logros distinguidos en Broadway, son presentados por The Broadway League y el American Theatre Wing.
A continuación el listado completo de los nominados.
Mejor obra
- Clyde's, Lynn Nottage
- Hangmen, Martin McDonagh
- The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini, Ben Power
- The Minutes, Tracy Letts
- Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau
Mejor musical
- Girl From the North Country
- MJ
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Paradise Square
- SIX: The Musical
- A Strange Loop
Mejor reestreno de una obra de teatro
- American Buffalo
- for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- How I Learned to Drive
- Take Me Out
- Trouble in Mind
Mejor reestreno de un musical
- Caroline, or Change
- Company
- The Music Man
Mejor libreto de un musical
- Girl From the North Country, Conor McPherson
- MJ, Lynn Nottage
- Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
- Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
- A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson
Mejor partitura original (música y/o letra) escrita para teatro
- Flying Over Sunset, Música: Tom Kitt, Letra: Michael Korie
- Mr. Saturday Night, Música: Jason Robert Brown, Letra: Amanda Green
- Paradise Square, Música: Jason Howland, Letra: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
- SIX: The Musical, Música y letra: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
- A Strange Loop, Música y letra: Michael R. Jackson
Mejor actor principal en una obra de teatro
- Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
- Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
- Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
- David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
- Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
- David Threlfall, Hangmen
Mejor actriz principal en una obra de teatro
- Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
- LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
- Ruth Negga, Macbeth
- Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
- Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Mejor actor principal en un musical
- Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
- Myles Frost, MJ
- Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
- Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
- Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Mejor actriz principal en un musical
- Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
- Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
- Sutton Foster, The Music Man
- Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
- Mare Winningham, Girl from The North Country
Mejor actor de reparto en una obra de teatro
- Alfie Allen, Hangmen
- Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
- Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
- Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
- Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra de teatro
- Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
- Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to
- Keep Him Alive
- Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
- Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep
- Him Alive
- Kara Young, Clyde's
Mejor actor de reparto de un musical
- Matt Doyle, Company
- Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
- Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
- John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
- A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Mejor actriz de reparto de un musical
- Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from The North Country
- Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
- Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
- L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
- Patti LuPone, Company
- Jennifer Simard, Company
Mejor diseño escenográfico de una obra de teatro
- Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to
- Keep Him Alive
- Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
- Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
- Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
- Scott Pask, American Buffalo
- Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Mejor diseño escenográfico de un musical
- Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
- Bunny Christie, Company
- Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
- Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
- Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Mejor diseño de vestuario de una obra de teatro
- Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
- Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
- Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Mejor diseño de vestuario de un musical
- Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
- Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
- William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
- Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
- Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
- Paul Tazewell, MJ
Mejor iluminación de una obra de teatro
- Joshua Carr, Hangmen
- Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
- Jane Cox, Macbeth
- Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Mejor iluminación de un musical
- Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
- Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
- Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Mejor diseño de sonido de una obra de teatro
- Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
- Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
- Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Mejor diseño de sonido de un musical
- Simon Baker, Girl from The North Country
- Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
- Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
- Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
- Gareth Owen, MJ
Mejor dirección de una obra de teatro
- Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is
- enuf
- Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
- Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
- Les Waters, Dana H.
Mejor dirección de un musical
- Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
- Marianne Elliott, Company
- Conor McPherson, Girl from The North Country
- Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
- Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Mejor coreografía
- Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is
- enuf
- Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
- Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
- Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
- Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Mejor orquestación
- David Cullen, Company
- Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
- Simon Hale, Girl from The North Country
- Jason Michael Webb y David Holcenberg, MJ
- Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Premios especiales: James C. Nicola / New York Theatre Workshop
Cantidad de nominaciones por producción
- A Strange Loop - 11
- MJ - 10
- Paradise Square - 10
- Company - 9
- The Lehman Trilogy - 8
- SIX: The Musical - 8
- for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - 7
- Girl From the North Country - 7
- The Music Man - 6
- The Skin of Our Teeth - 6
- Clyde's - 5
- Hangmen - 5
- Mr. Saturday Night - 5
- American Buffalo - 4
- Flying Over Sunset - 4
- Take Me Out - 4
- Trouble in Mind - 4
- Caroline, or Change - 3
- Dana H. - 3
- How I Learned to Drive - 3
- Macbeth - 3
- POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 3
- Skeleton Crew - 3
- Diana, The Musical - 1
- Funny Girl - 1
- Lackawanna Blues - 1
- The Minutes - 1
- Mrs. Doubtfire - 1
- Neil Simon's Plaza Suite – 1
