Premios Tony 2022: todo lo que tenés que saber sobre la gala de este domingo

Espectáculos

La ceremonia que distingue la mejor labor teatral norteamericana de la temporada 2021-2022

El día domingo se llevará a cabo la 75° edición de los Premios Tony. La ceremonia que distingue la mejor labor teatral norteamericana de la temporada 2021-2022.

Con Ariana DeBose como anfitriona desde el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York, la premiación se podrá ver desde las 21.00 hs por la señal de cable Film&Arts. La transmisión contará con los comentarios en vivo de Susana Moscatel, productora, conductora, locutora y escritora mexicana.

En la gala de entrega de premios, de tres horas de duración, se interpretarán fragmentos de las obras teatrales y musicales nominadas en cada una de las categorías de la temporada 2021-22 que cerró el pasado 4 de mayo. De la ceremonia participarán los más reconocidos actores y actrices del espectáculo mundial.

La celebración número 75 reconocerá todas las categorías de premios y honrará el increíble arte de la temporada 2021-2022. Los premios Tony, que honran a los profesionales del teatro por logros distinguidos en Broadway, son presentados por The Broadway League y el American Theatre Wing.

A continuación el listado completo de los nominados.

Mejor obra

  • Clyde's, Lynn Nottage
  • Hangmen, Martin McDonagh
  • The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini, Ben Power
  • The Minutes, Tracy Letts
  • Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau

Mejor musical

  • Girl From the North Country
  • MJ
  • Mr. Saturday Night
  • Paradise Square
  • SIX: The Musical
  • A Strange Loop

Mejor reestreno de una obra de teatro

  • American Buffalo
  • for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • How I Learned to Drive
  • Take Me Out
  • Trouble in Mind

Mejor reestreno de un musical

  • Caroline, or Change
  • Company
  • The Music Man

Mejor libreto de un musical

  • Girl From the North Country, Conor McPherson
  • MJ, Lynn Nottage
  • Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
  • Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
  • A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

Mejor partitura original (música y/o letra) escrita para teatro

  • Flying Over Sunset, Música: Tom Kitt, Letra: Michael Korie
  • Mr. Saturday Night, Música: Jason Robert Brown, Letra: Amanda Green
  • Paradise Square, Música: Jason Howland, Letra: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
  • SIX: The Musical, Música y letra: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
  • A Strange Loop, Música y letra: Michael R. Jackson

Mejor actor principal en una obra de teatro

  • Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
  • David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
  • Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
  • Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
  • David Threlfall, Hangmen

Mejor actriz principal en una obra de teatro

  • Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
  • LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
  • Ruth Negga, Macbeth
  • Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
  • Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Mejor actor principal en un musical

  • Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
  • Myles Frost, MJ
  • Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
  • Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
  • Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Mejor actriz principal en un musical

  • Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
  • Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
  • Sutton Foster, The Music Man
  • Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
  • Mare Winningham, Girl from The North Country

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra de teatro

  • Alfie Allen, Hangmen
  • Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
  • Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
  • Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
  • Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra de teatro

  • Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
  • Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to
  • Keep Him Alive
  • Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
  • Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep
  • Him Alive
  • Kara Young, Clyde's

Mejor actor de reparto de un musical

  • Matt Doyle, Company
  • Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
  • Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
  • John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
  • A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Mejor actriz de reparto de un musical

  • Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from The North Country
  • Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
  • Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
  • L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
  • Patti LuPone, Company
  • Jennifer Simard, Company

Mejor diseño escenográfico de una obra de teatro

  • Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to
  • Keep Him Alive
  • Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
  • Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
  • Scott Pask, American Buffalo
  • Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Mejor diseño escenográfico de un musical

  • Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
  • Bunny Christie, Company
  • Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
  • Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
  • Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Mejor diseño de vestuario de una obra de teatro

  • Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
  • Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
  • Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
  • Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

Mejor diseño de vestuario de un musical

  • Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
  • Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
  • William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
  • Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
  • Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
  • Paul Tazewell, MJ

Mejor iluminación de una obra de teatro

  • Joshua Carr, Hangmen
  • Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Jane Cox, Macbeth
  • Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Mejor iluminación de un musical

  • Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
  • Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
  • Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Mejor diseño de sonido de una obra de teatro

  • Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
  • Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
  • Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Mejor diseño de sonido de un musical

  • Simon Baker, Girl from The North Country
  • Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
  • Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
  • Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
  • Gareth Owen, MJ

Mejor dirección de una obra de teatro

  • Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
  • Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is
  • enuf
  • Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
  • Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
  • Les Waters, Dana H.

Mejor dirección de un musical

  • Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
  • Marianne Elliott, Company
  • Conor McPherson, Girl from The North Country
  • Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
  • Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Mejor coreografía

  • Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is
  • enuf
  • Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
  • Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
  • Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
  • Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Mejor orquestación

  • David Cullen, Company
  • Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
  • Simon Hale, Girl from The North Country
  • Jason Michael Webb y David Holcenberg, MJ
  • Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Premios especiales: James C. Nicola / New York Theatre Workshop

Cantidad de nominaciones por producción

  • A Strange Loop - 11
  • MJ - 10
  • Paradise Square - 10
  • Company - 9
  • The Lehman Trilogy - 8
  • SIX: The Musical - 8
  • for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf - 7
  • Girl From the North Country - 7
  • The Music Man - 6
  • The Skin of Our Teeth - 6
  • Clyde's - 5
  • Hangmen - 5
  • Mr. Saturday Night - 5
  • American Buffalo - 4
  • Flying Over Sunset - 4
  • Take Me Out - 4
  • Trouble in Mind - 4
  • Caroline, or Change - 3
  • Dana H. - 3
  • How I Learned to Drive - 3
  • Macbeth - 3
  • POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 3
  • Skeleton Crew - 3
  • Diana, The Musical - 1
  • Funny Girl - 1
  • Lackawanna Blues - 1
  • The Minutes - 1
  • Mrs. Doubtfire - 1
  • Neil Simon's Plaza Suite – 1

