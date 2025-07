Un sismólogo aclaró qué implica la alerta por tsunami en el Pacífico y advirtió por nuevos terremotos

At 11:24am local time (7/30/2025), a magnitude 8.8 earthquake occurred near the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia. Tsunami alerts were issued around the Pacific Basin. It followed a magnitude 7.4 foreshock on July 20 and is near the epicenter of the 1952 magnitude 9.0 event.

