Choque de las "Big Tech", unicornios heridos y el colapso de las criptomonedas

Tech Layoff



Meta - 11k (13%)

Twitter - 3.7k (50%)

Intel - 20%

Snap - 20%

Netflix - 450

Robinhood - 30%

Stripe, Lyft - 13%

Salesforce - 2k

Amazon - 10k



120k+ layoffs. 2000-01 dot com layoffs were ~107k. Q4 layoffs have just begun.

A brutally cold tech winter is coming.