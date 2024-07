Automovilismo a corazón abierto: el hermano de Michael Schumacher salió del clóset y presentó a su novio

Embed - Attitude Magazine on Instagram: "Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin's four-time World Champion, becomes the first F1 driver to feature on the cover of Attitude. In an exclusive interview, Sebastian speaks on his role as an ally and how he is tackling prejudice in his sport and around the world. Hit the link in our bio to read the full feature! Photography: @glenn_dunbar Words: @darren.styles Editor-in-chief: @cliffjoannou Digital Director: @charlotte_cijffers Features Editor: @jamietabberer Digital Editor: @willstroude Social Media Producer: @pengaz Online Writer: @mralastairjames Travel & Video Editor: @markusbidaux Art Editor @mouchety"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Attitude Magazine (@attitudemag)