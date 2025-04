Murió Les Binks, exbaterista de la banda Judas Priest

Embed - Judas Priest on Instagram: "MESSAGE FROM THE BAND RE LES BINKS: We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision - Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on....."

