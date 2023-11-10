Edición Impresa

Viernes 10 de noviembre de 2023
10 de noviembre 2023 - 13:29

Premios Grammy 2024: SZA, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift lideran las nominaciones

La ceremonia de lo mejor de la música está prevista para el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.

SZA, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift.

La lista completa de nominaciones para la 67ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy ya está disponible, con SZA como la principal nominada, con nueve. Otros nominados clave incluyen a Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius , Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish, todos los cuales competirán contra SZA en la categoría de récord del año.

Los ocho contendientes a álbum del año incluyen seis remanentes de la categoría de récord del año: SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Boygenius, Cyrus y Batiste, además de Lana Del Rey y Janelle Monae.

Después de las nueve nominaciones de SZA, tres figuras de la música están empatadas con siete nominaciones cada una: Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (seis de ellas por su trabajo con Boygenius) y el ingeniero de mezcla Serban Ghenea. Luego, ocho músicos están empatados al tener seis nominaciones cada uno: Jack Antonoff, Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo y Swift.

El director de la Academia de la Grabación, Harvey Mason Jr., e invitados famosos anunciaron un conjunto selecto de nominaciones en una transmisión en vivo. La ceremonia está prevista para el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.

Lista de nominados para el Premio Grammy 2024

Grabación del año

  • “Worship,” Jon Batiste
  • “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Disco del año

  • “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
  • “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
  • “SOS,” SZA

Canción del año

  • “A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • “Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  • “Dance the Night” (From “Barbiethe Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
  • “Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
  • “Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
  • “What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Productor del año (no clásico)

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año (no clásico)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Mejor actuación solista pop

  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop

  • “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
  • “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
  • “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor grabación pop dance

  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
  • “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
  • “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
  • “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  • “Rush,” Troye Sivan

Mejor disco de rock

  • “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
  • “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
  • “72 Seasons,” Metallica
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore
  • “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor performance música alternativa

  • “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
  • “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It,” boygenius
  • “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore

Mejor disco de música alternativa

  • “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Mejor performance R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
  • “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
  • “ICU,” Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Mejor disco R&B

  • “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
  • “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
  • “Special Occasion,” Emily King
  • “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
  • “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Mejor performance rap melódico

  • “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
  • “Attention,” Doja Cat
  • “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
  • “Low,” SZA

Mejor disco de jazz alternativo

  • “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
  • “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
  • “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor performance solista country

  • “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
  • “Buried,” Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco country

  • “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
  • “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
  • “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
  • “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Mejor disco de pop latino

  • “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
  • “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
  • “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
  • “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
  • “Don Juan,” Maluma
  • “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Mejor disco de música urbana

  • “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
  • “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
  • “Data,” Tainy

Mejor disco de música africana

  • “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
  • “City Boys,” Burna Boy
  • “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
  • “Rush,” Ayra Starr
  • “Water,” Tyla

Mejor disco de banda sonora

  • “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
  • “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
  • “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Mejor canción de película

  • “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • “Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

