Este domingo 11 de enero se llevaron a cabo los premios Globos de Oro 2026, entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood para destacar a las mejores películas y series del año pasado. La ceremonia, que se considera una antesala a los Oscar, tuvo lugar en el Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills. La 83° edición contó con la novedad de la categoría a Mejor Podcast, incorporándose a la que ya se había sumado de Mejor Actuación de Stand-Up.
Globos de Oro 2026: la lista completa con todos los ganadores
La 83° edición de la ceremonia que premia lo mejor del cine y la televisión se celebró este domingo 11 de enero en Beverly Hills.
-
Mark Ruffalo apuntó contra el ICE y Trump en los Golden Globes: "El peor ser humano"
-
Stephen Graham confirmó que están trabajando en una nueva temporada de la serie "Adolescencia"
La película más ganadora de la noche fue One Battle After Another, escrita y dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, que se llevó los premios a Mejor Dirección, Mejor Guión, Mejor Actriz de Reparto y Mejor Película Musical o Comedia. A su vez, Hamnet también fue una de las más destacadas de la noche y se llevó las estatuillas a Mejor Actriz Protagónica y Mejor Película Drama.
Entre las películas que compitieron y se pueden ver en servicios de streaming se encuentran Frankestein (Netflix), Sinners (HBO), Die, my love (Mubi), One Battle After Another (HBO), Train dreams (Netflix), After the hunt (Amazon), Jay Kelly (Netflix), Hedda (Amazon), F1 (Apple TV), Zootopia 2 (Disney+), Weapons (HBO) y Elio (Disney+).
En cuanto a la televisión, las principales ganadoras de la noche fueron The Pitt (HBO), Adolescence (Netflix) y The Studio (Apple TV+).
Este año, la Argentina no tuvo ninguna película seleccionada dentro de los Globos de Oro 2026, aunque Belén, dirigida por Dolores Fonzi, continúa en la lista de competidoras al Oscar de este año. En el pasado, tres largometrajes nacionales ganaron en la categoría Película en Lengua No Inglesa: "La mujer de las camelias" (1955), "La historia oficial" (1986) y "Argentina, 1985" (2023).
Globos de Oro 2026: cuáles son las películas nominadas
Mejor película - Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet - GANADORA
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another - GANADORA
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent - GANADOR
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - GANADORA
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After The Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio - GANADORA
Mejor miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Adolescence - GANADORA
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt - GANADORA
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, Mobland
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - GANADORA
Mejor actuación de comedia de stand-up en televisión
- Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart, Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais, Mortality - GANADOR
- Sarah Silverman, Postmortem
Mejor Música Original
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - GANADOR
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirt
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer, F1
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence - GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
- No Other Choice (Corea del Sur)
- The Secret Agent (Brasil) - GANADORA
- Sentimental Value (Noruega)
- Sirt (España)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPOP Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- F1
- KPOP Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners - GANADORA
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor actriz en una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - GANADORA
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actor en una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence - GANADOR
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme - GANADOR
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You - GANADORA
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor guión
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Mejor canción original
- ‘Dream As One’, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Música de Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. Letra de Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen’.
- ‘Golden’, Kpop Demon Hunters. Música de Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Letra de Kim Eun-Jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick - GANADORA
- ‘I Lied To You’, Sinners. Música de Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. Letra de Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson.
- ‘No Place Like Home’, Wicked: For Good. Música y letra de Stephen Schwartz.
- ‘The Girl In The Bubble’, Wicked: For Good. Música y letra de Stephen Schwartz.
- ‘Train Dreams’, Train Dreams. Música de Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Letra de Nick Cave.
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler - GANADOR
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio - GANADOR
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence - GANADOR
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks - GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt - GANADOR
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kell
- Stellan Skarsgårdy, Sentimental Value - GANADOR
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another - GANADORA
- Temas
- Globos de Oro
- Películas
Dejá tu comentario