Globos de Oro 2026: la lista completa con todos los ganadores

La película más ganadora de la noche fue One Battle After Another, escrita y dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, que se llevó los premios a Mejor Dirección, Mejor Guión, Mejor Actriz de Reparto y Mejor Película Musical o Comedia. A su vez, Hamnet también fue una de las más destacadas de la noche y se llevó las estatuillas a Mejor Actriz Protagónica y Mejor Película Drama.

Entre las películas que compitieron y se pueden ver en servicios de streaming se encuentran Frankestein (Netflix), Sinners (HBO), Die, my love (Mubi), One Battle After Another (HBO), Train dreams (Netflix), After the hunt (Amazon), Jay Kelly (Netflix), Hedda (Amazon), F1 (Apple TV), Zootopia 2 (Disney+), Weapons (HBO) y Elio (Disney+).