Premios Oscar 2023: todos los nominados
La entrega de premios se realizará el próximo 12 de marzo.
La temporada de premios cinematográficos va llegando a su punto más alto con las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar que se conocieron hoy. Argentina, 1985 obtuvo esperada la nominación como Mejor Película Internacional.
Con las nominaciones de esta mañana, la votación final de la Academia se realizará del 2 al 7 de marzo, con los Oscar programados para el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre en una ceremonia transmitida en vivo por TNT y TNT Series que será conducida por Jimmy Kimmel.
Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Actor en un papel principal
- Austin Butler
- Colin Farrell
- Brendan Fraser
- Paul Mescal
- Bill Nye
Actriz en un papel principal
- Cate Blanchett
- Ana de Armas
- Andrea Riseborough
- Michelle Williams
- Michelle Yeoh
Director
- Martin McDonagh
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg
- Todd Field
- Ruben Ostlund
Actor en un papel secundario
- Brendan Gleeson
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Judd Hirsch
- Barry Keoghan
- Ke Huy Quan
Actriz en un papel secundario
- Angela Bassett
- Hong Chau
- Kerry Condon
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Stephanie Hsu
Largometraje animado
- Pinocchio
- Marcel
- Puss In Boots
- The Sea Best
- Turning Red
Largometraje Documental
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
- Largometraje Internacional
Película Internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Belgica
- EO - Polonia
- The Quiet One - Irlanda
Escritura (Guión Adaptado)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Escritura (Guión original)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Fabelmans
- Tar
Cinematografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
Edición de película
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Música (partitura original)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- Las banshees de Inisherin
- Todo en todas partes Todo a la vez
- The Fabelmans
Música (canción original)
- Applause
- Hold My Hand
- Lift Me Up
- Naatu Naatu
- This Is A Life
Diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Diseño de vestuario
Diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Elvis
- The Whale
Cortometraje de acción en vivo
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year
- Stranger at the Gate
Cortometraje de Animación
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sonido
- Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Efectos visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Top Gun: Maverick
Temas
Lo que se lee ahora
Las Más Leídas
Dejá tu comentario